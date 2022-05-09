Football rumours: Manchester City could announce Erling Haaland deal next week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Football rumours: Manchester City could announce Erling Haaland deal next week

By Press Association
May 9 2022, 7.17am
Manchester City could announce Erling Haaland deal next week (Liam McBurney/PA)
Manchester City could announce Erling Haaland deal next week (Liam McBurney/PA)

What the papers say

Erling Haaland could reportedly be confirmed as Manchester City’s latest signing by next week. Borussia Dortmund director Sebastian Kehl is quoted by the Sun as telling Sport1 he expects to soon have clarity over the future of the 21-year-old striker, while journalist Fabrizio Romano has also said “City are working on it”.

Metro reports Liverpool are ahead of Chelsea and Real Madrid in their pursuit of Aurelien Tchouameni. The paper, which cites Marca, gives the Reds the edge in signing the 22-year-old from Monaco due to Chelsea’s transfer restrictions and Madrid being happy with their current midfield options.

RB Leipzig’s Konrad Laimer during a press conference
Konrad Laimer may end up staying in the Bundesliga despite interest from Old Trafford (Steven Paston/PA)

Manchester United face a Bayern Munich-shaped problem in their pursuit of Konrad Laimer, according to the Mirror. The German club want to keep the RB Leipzig and Austria midfielder, 24, in the Bundesliga following United’s unsuccessful attempt to sign him in January.

The Mail reports Sunderland will need to secure promotion to the Championship if they are to have any chance of signing Jobe Bellingham from Birmingham. The 16-year-old is the younger brother of England international Jude Bellingham.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Lautaro Martinez: Arsenal want to sign the 24-year-old Argentina striker but Inter Milan do not wish to offload the forward, according to Italian outlet Gazzetta Dello Sport.

Sam Johnstone: The Mirror reports Tottenham will nab West Brom’s England goalkeeper following Manchester United abandoning their pursuit of the 29-year-old.

