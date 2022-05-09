David Martindale optimistic Russian can be a capable replacement for Max Stryjek

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sport

David Martindale optimistic Russian can be a capable replacement for Max Stryjek

By Press Association
May 9 2022, 12.59pm
Max Stryjek could leave Livingston (Robert Perry/PA)
David Martindale believes Ivan Konovalov is equipped to become Livingston’s first-choice goalkeeper next term as he prepares for the likely departure of Max Stryjek this summer.

Russian Konovalov, who signed for the Lions in January, has made his first two starts for the club in the last couple of matches against Hibernian and St Johnstone while Pole Stryjek served a ban.

Martindale always intended to give his recent recruit some game time before the end of this season and now he must decide who wears the gloves for Wednesday’s cinch Premiership trip to St Mirren.

“I decided when Ivan came in the building that I was always going to give Ivan game time,” said the Lions boss.

“I said even before Max got suspended that he was always going to come into the team. I’ve still to make my mind up but he will potentially keep his place on Wednesday.

“I do believe Max is probably not going to be here because there is a good bit of interest so I’ve got to do what’s right for the squad and I think from what I’ve seen of Ivan, he’s more than capable of being the number one next season.

“He’s done OK in his two games so far. His distribution in the first game could have been better but I think the pace of Scottish football caught him out a little bit. In and around his area, defending his six-yard box, he’s been good and he’s made a couple of decent saves. I trust him.

“The more game time I can get into Ivan, the better it’s going to be for the squad next season.”

Stryjek is contracted to Livingston until the summer of 2023 but Martindale has no intention of standing in the highly-regarded Pole’s way if the opportunity arises to move on to a bigger club.

“I’ve not had any concrete bids for Max so we’re still a good bit off in terms of Max leaving the building but there have been enquiries via agents and other clubs,” said the manager. “I’ve not really spoken to Max about it.

“But the unique selling point for anyone who comes into our club is to try and get themselves a move to England or to the Old Firm, or failing that, to the Edinburgh two or Aberdeen, where the wages are substantially more than you’re going to get at Livingston. Everybody who comes here uses us a stepping stone.”

