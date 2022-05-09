West Ham just need to give Jarrod Bowen the ball for a result – Vladimir Coufal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

West Ham just need to give Jarrod Bowen the ball for a result – Vladimir Coufal

By Press Association
May 9 2022, 3.21pm
Jarrod Bowen (left) set up three goals at Norwich (Joe Giddens/PA)
Jarrod Bowen (left) set up three goals at Norwich (Joe Giddens/PA)

Vladimir Coufal has revealed West Ham’s simple tactic to get the best out of star forward Jarrod Bowen: “Just give him the ball.”

Bowen set up West Ham’s first three goals in Sunday’s 4-0 win at Norwich and in doing so took his number of assists this season to 10.

The 25-year-old is now the first Hammer since Paolo Di Canio 22 years ago to reach 10 goals and 10 assists in a Premier League season.

“Jarrod’s been playing well since last season,” said right-back Coufal.

“I’m happy for him and I enjoy playing alongside him. All you have to do is give him the ball because he will either score or provide an assist.”

Said Benrahma was twice the beneficiary of Bowen’s creativity at Carrow Road, while Michail Antonio was also on the scoresheet before half-time.

Manuel Lanzini wrapped up the comprehensive victory with a second-half penalty to keep West Ham in with a shout of a return to Europe, following their Europa League semi-final defeat last Thursday.

“It was disappointing for us to lose to Eintracht Frankfurt but we are experienced enough to accept it, move on from it and go again, which we did,” added Czech international Coufal.

“It was a very important win for us and another three points on the table. It helps strengthen our chances of securing European football next season, but we’re aware we still need to win our remaining games.

“It was important for us to return to winning ways because we lost four games in a row.

“It’s our main goal to secure European football for next season. Europa League would be better than Conference League but it doesn’t matter because we want to play European football next season.”

One bright spot on another otherwise dark day for relegated Norwich was a debut for teenage winger Tony Springett.

The 19-year-old, who came on at half-time, told the club website: “It is unbelievable to make my debut.

“That is what I have wanted since I was a kid, to step on a Premier League pitch.

“But, considering the result, it was not the best. It hurts a bit, but at the same time I am very grateful to get my debut.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier