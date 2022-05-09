SFWA apologises after guests exit awards night due to ‘sexist and racist jokes’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
SFWA apologises after guests exit awards night due to ‘sexist and racist jokes’

By Press Association
May 9 2022, 3.49pm
Eilidh Barbour walked out of the SFWA awards evening over offensive jokes from an after-dinner speaker (Richard Sellers/PA)
Eilidh Barbour walked out of the SFWA awards evening over offensive jokes from an after-dinner speaker (Richard Sellers/PA)

The Scottish Football Writers’ Association has apologised after an after-dinner speaker made offensive jokes that led to guests including sports broadcaster Eilidh Barbour walking out during its annual awards night.

Barbour declared she had “never felt so unwelcome” in her industry while another guest revealed she had walked out following “sexist and racist jokes”.

The SFWA promised a review of the event, which was attended by award winners including Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou, Hearts goalkeeper Craig Gordon and former Manchester United boss Sir Alex Ferguson, who received a lifetime achievement award at the dinner in Glasgow on Sunday night.

Barbour wrote on Twitter during the speech: “Never felt so unwelcome in the industry I work in than sitting at the Scottish Football Writers Awards. A huge reminder there is still so much to do in making our game an equal place #callitout #equalgame.”

Gabriella Bennett, the co-chair of Women in Journalism Scotland, wrote: “I was at these awards tonight and sat through the same sexist and racist jokes made by a keynote speaker. My table walked out at the same time Eilidh’s did.”

In a statement on Monday, the SFWA apologised to “anyone offended or upset by material from one of our after-dinner speakers” at the awards night.

It added: “We have agreed unanimously that this will act as a catalyst to review and improve the format of our future events to make it an enjoyable and inspirational event for all.”

Speaking later on BBC Radio Scotland, Bennett said: “This is probably the sixth or seventh year I have attended this dinner.

“I really enjoy it as an event but there are always off-colour jokes made by the speakers. I am using ‘off colour’ as a descriptive word but what I mean is sexist or misogynistic.

“But last night’s speech was really next level. I walked out after about five minutes and within those five minutes it was rammed with sexist jokes.

“It’s also worth pointing out that there were loads of people laughing at these jokes.

“So there’s lots of work that we still need to do in changing people’s minds about what’s acceptable.”

Another guest, Motherwell Women coach and media pundit Leanne Crichton, said she was “disheartened and disappointed” by the experience.

“I think the majority of the people I was around and spoke to were shocked, and that to me sends a positive message that there is change within the room,” she added.

“I don’t think it is reflective of all the sports writers who were present. I think it was reflective of really bad taste and poor judgement on the hiring and the people that choose to tolerate that type of behaviour.”

In a joint statement, equality campaign groups Kick It Out and Women In Football stated they had been made aware of “sexist, racist and homophobic remarks” during the speech.

“Events that celebrate talent in our game should be a time to focus on the positives and all the people who have played their part in pushing football forward,” they added.

“It should not be used as a platform to share discriminatory and derogatory comments and make groups and communities feel excluded and insulted. We expect better and we demand better.

“The fact we have been made aware by those in attendance that they felt unwelcome in an industry they work is unacceptable, and we stand with them.”

