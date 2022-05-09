David Gray in dark about Scott Allan’s Hibernian future

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
David Gray in dark about Scott Allan’s Hibernian future

By Press Association
May 9 2022, 4.51pm
Scott Allan is currently injured (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Caretaker manager David Gray admits he has no idea whether long-serving midfielder Scott Allan has kicked his last ball for Hibernian.

The 30-year-old has become a bit-part player at Easter Road since being diagnosed with a heart problem in 2020 which caused him to take a break from football in the first half of last season.

Allan – who has been involved with Hibs over two separate spells since 2014 – has started only six matches this term and has not featured at all since appearing as a substitute in the Scottish Cup victory over Motherwell two months ago.

He is currently injured and with his contract due to expire at the end of this season, it is possible he may have played his last match for a club at which he became a firm fans’ favourite while in his prime.

“Scott’s struggling with an injury at the moment,” said Gray, explaining his absence from the match-day squad for last Saturday’s draw with Aberdeen. “He’s been here a while, he’s someone I’ve known for a long, long time. He’s a really good lad who loves his football and he’s obviously a very good footballer.

“He’s had some challenges with his health and things like that, which is never easy. He’d have liked to have played more football than he has, but that’s football sometimes – it’s all about opinions. At the moment he’s not available for selection.”

Asked if there was any indication of a new contract for Allan, Gray – in interim charge following the recent sacking of Shaun Maloney – added: “That will be a question for the next manager. I can’t answer that one because I don’t know who is going to be in charge and what the plan is for everyone moving forward.”

Gray had a stint as caretaker manager in December following the sacking of Jack Ross and has been in charge of Hibs for the past three matches since Maloney’s dismissal last month.

Tuesday’s match away to Dundee and Sunday’s at home to St Johnstone are likely to be his last in charge before a permanent manager is appointed.

Asked if his spells as caretaker had whetted his appetite to venture into management, the 34-year-old said: “Ask me again next week when it’s all over and I’ve got time to reflect on it! It’s not a nice situation to be in because you’re in it due to people losing their jobs.

“I’ve always wanted to stay in football but you’re never really sure until you start doing these things. I’m still in my first year of my coaching career so it’s come very early for me but I’ve learned a lot about myself and, selfishly, I have enjoyed bits of it.

“Obviously results haven’t been as good as we would like but for me it’s been a real learning curve, and one I’ve enjoyed.”

