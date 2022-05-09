Norwich standing by Brandon Williams after claims of abuse from supporters

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Norwich standing by Brandon Williams after claims of abuse from supporters

By Press Association
May 9 2022, 6.09pm
Brandon Williams, right, in action during the defeat by West Ham (Joe Giddens/PA)
Brandon Williams, right, in action during the defeat by West Ham (Joe Giddens/PA)

Norwich say they stand by full-back Brandon Williams after he claimed to be a victim of abuse from supporters following Sunday’s 4-0 home defeat by West Ham.

Williams, on loan at the Canaries from Manchester United, caused controversy by posting a middle-finger gesture on Instagram in the wake of the loss.

But in a new post on Monday, the 21-year-old revealed some supporters had abused him and a few even followed him as he drove home from the ground.

He wrote: “Yesterday after leaving the stadium I was taunted and abused by fans surrounding the stadium whilst I was in my car.

“After the abuse I was followed by individuals who only stopped following me once they became aware I had noticed them.

“However passionate fans are it is not right that a small minority abuse players or, in this case, follow them.

“Since arriving at Norwich I have played for the club as if I were a permanent member of the team. It is unfortunate that a small number of fans behave like this.

“There is no club investigation into my conduct as incorrectly reported in the media.

“I would like to thank those fans who have sent me messages of support at this unsettling time.”

There were protests from a number of supporters after Sunday’s match, with Norwich having been relegated a week earlier following a defeat at Aston Villa.

The club said on Twitter: “None of our players, staff or supporters should be subject to any form of physical or verbal abuse.

“We stand with and support Brandon in being against the abuse he was subject to from a minority of our fans. We’re proud to push to make Carrow Road and #NCFC a home for everyone.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier