Celebrations for Chelsea, Red Bull and Stan Wawrinka – Monday's sporting social By Press Association May 9 2022, 6.15pm Chelsea were still celebrating WSL glory (Adam Davy/PA)

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 9. Football Everton paid tribute to the man who improved their Premier League survival hopes with the winning goal at Leicester. "Mason wasn't well on Saturday. He woke up and felt sick. He couldn't travel with us, but got to the hotel and nothing was going to stop him starting the game.⁰⁰"It's important people know that. He put himself on the line and got the winning goal."Matchwinner Mase. 💪 pic.twitter.com/hcbUiFlpJG— Everton (@Everton) May 9, 2022 While West Ham acknowledged the contribution of Said Benrahma in the win at Norwich. A great finish from @Benrahma2! 🎯 pic.twitter.com/0WjcCtEhuK— West Ham United (@WestHam) May 9, 2022 Aston Villa had a birthday to celebrate. Happy birthday, @DGOficial! 💜 pic.twitter.com/PbgBsfqVJs— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) May 9, 2022 And Chelsea reflected on another day of silverware. Good morning, Blues! 😍C H AM P 𝐼𝐼𝐼 O N E S! 🎶 pic.twitter.com/nyGnSfMnbV— CHAMPIONS OF ENGLAND! 🏆 (@ChelseaFCW) May 9, 2022 West Brom recalled a momentous day in the club's history. On this day in 1977, a club legend came to The Hawthorns.𝗖𝘆𝗿𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝘀 𝗠𝗕𝗘. 💙🤍 pic.twitter.com/X2eBPm8tUE— West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) May 9, 2022 Ronaldinho was back on familiar ground. Vista linda!!! 🇫🇷🤙🏾 pic.twitter.com/T4HGqm662e— Ronaldinho Gaúcho (@10Ronaldinho) May 9, 2022 Motor Racing Lewis Hamilton vowed to keep pushing. 💜💛💪 pic.twitter.com/qq4saAja3e— Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) May 9, 2022 Ferrari duo Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz reflected a Miami Grand Prix which yielded podium places. It's time to leave the incredible #MiamiGP atmosphere 🌴Our two podium guys talk about the race and look forward to the next one 👊#essereFerrari 🔴 @Charles_Leclerc @CarlosSainz55 pic.twitter.com/uXFBVYZMNX— Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) May 9, 2022 Disappointed that we didn't have enough pace to win the race today but we'll work harder than ever to get back on top in race pace. Miami, you were incredible though, loved every seconds of this week 🇺🇸❤️ pic.twitter.com/Zro9LtMWm8— Charles Leclerc (@Charles_Leclerc) May 9, 2022 Lando Norris vowed to bounce back after a tough result. Unlucky end to the weekend, but we'll be back pic.twitter.com/OvYUkcvVpN— Lando Norris (@LandoNorris) May 9, 2022 George Russell believed in more to come from Mercedes. Solid team result after yesterday's struggles. There's genuine pace in this car, we just need to find the key to unlock that performance. 👊 pic.twitter.com/XpBfeoum3h— George Russell (@GeorgeRussell63) May 9, 2022 Red Bull were still celebrating. Those Miami Mondays… 😍 💪 pic.twitter.com/o301ZhaApM— Oracle Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) May 9, 2022 Rugby union Dan Cole celebrated his 35th birthday. Happy birthday to Dan Cole 🎂Have a great day! pic.twitter.com/UAEoi2UzO8— England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) May 9, 2022 Tennis Stan Wawrinka had a while between wins. ⏳👴🏻 https://t.co/ZwGxx0mSOV— Stanislas Wawrinka (@stanwawrinka) May 9, 2022 Golf Ian Poulter had fun at the Miami Grand Prix. Check out my Hot Lap at the #MiamiGP at the weekend of @F1 in the @McLarenF1 garage! What a great few days! 👍🏼🙌🏼👊🏼https://t.co/jRZ8pY4CSq pic.twitter.com/OxYdUsPy1O— Ian Poulter (@IanJamesPoulter) May 9, 2022