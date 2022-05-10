Luke Ayling has full support after red card at Arsenal – Leeds boss Jesse Marsch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Luke Ayling has full support after red card at Arsenal – Leeds boss Jesse Marsch

By Press Association
May 10 2022, 12.15pm
Luke Ayling (second left) was given his marching orders at Arsenal (Mike Egerton/PA)
Luke Ayling (second left) was given his marching orders at Arsenal (Mike Egerton/PA)

Leeds head coach Jesse Marsch has given Luke Ayling his full support after the defender’s dismissal in Sunday’s Premier League defeat at Arsenal.

Ayling, skipper at the Emirates in the absence of Liam Cooper, was shown a straight red card for a two-footed lunge on Gabriel Martinelli to leave Leeds with 10 men for most of the game.

Leeds dropped into the relegation zone with three games to play after their 2-1 loss, but Marsch refused to point the finger at Ayling for his costly lack of judgement, which sees him miss the rest of the season, including Wednesday’s crucial home match against Chelsea.

Marsch said: “Luke’s story is as much a definition of what this club has become. Kalvin (Phillips), Liam and Stuart (Dallas) too.

“They grew under (former boss Marcelo) Bielsa. They helped this club come up again. For me, Luke Ayling defines heart, fight, hard work, mentality, dedication – he defines what we want to be.

“In one situation, he jeopardises all he has invested. I think how it hurts us as a team, but more importantly about how it hurts Luke.

“He’s not available and massively important for the group, but it’s about sticking together, not finger pointing.”

Leeds appeared to implode under the pressure of their relegation fight at Arsenal, conceding two early goals before Ayling was shown a straight red card in the 27th minute.

Leeds boss Jesse Marsch insists Raphinha, pictured right, is fully committed to Leeds' relegation fight
Marsch insists Raphinha (right) is fully committed to Leeds’ relegation fight (Mike Egerton/PA)

Raphinha remonstrated furiously with referee Chris Kavanagh at Ayling’s dismissal and was in danger of following his skipper down the tunnel as he continued to argue after being booked.

The Brazil forward has been linked with a summer move to Barcelona and speculation over a cut-price deal is increasing as the threat of relegation for Leeds looms larger.

But Marsch dismissed the suggestion Raphinha has been distracted by a possible switch to the Catalan giants and took heart from the 25-year-old’s theatrics at the Emirates.

“I see a person who is 100 per cent invested,” Marsch said. “His emotion could be interpreted as a lack of discipline – I see it as total investment.

“That part for me has been no talking point or thought at all. He’s all in.”

Marsch is hoping Cooper can recover from a knee problem in time to face Chelsea and confirmed Jamie Shackleton was in contention to step in for Ayling at right-back.

Patrick Bamford is continuing his bid to return from a foot injury to boost Leeds’ survival fight, but will not feature on Wednesday, Marsch said.

Leeds will climb out of the bottom three with victory if Everton fail to win at relegated Watford, but the Merseysiders and fourth-bottom Burnley will have a game in hand.

