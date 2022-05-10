Tracey Crouch welcomes Queen’s Speech promise for regulator of English football

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Tracey Crouch has welcomed the commitment in the Queen’s Speech to bring in an independent regulator of English Football.

Conservative MP Crouch published her fan-led review of English football last November and one of the key recommendations included the creation of an independent regulator to ensure the game’s financial sustainability.

While the Government formally endorsed the recommendation made in the review at the end of April, the reference to it made by Prince Charles in Tuesday’s speech is another positive step forward in ensuring the legislation is implemented.

"Proposals will be brought forward to establish an independent regulator of English Football" – Queen's Speech, May 2022 Hurrah! — Tracey Crouch (@tracey_crouch) May 10, 2022

The Queen’s Speech gives Government the opportunity to set out laws it intends to pass and there had been fears, if it was not included, that a further delay to one of Crouch’s main recommendations could occur.

But, after its mention in the State Opening of Parliament ceremony, Crouch tweeted: “’Proposals will be brought forward to establish an independent regulator of English football’ – Queen’s Speech, May 2022. Hurrah!”

The Football Supporters’ Association echoed Crouch’s sentiments.

The Queen's Speech commits Government to a new independent regulator for English football which will "protect clubs' long-term financial sustainability in the interests of clubs and fans." #FanLedReview A potentially huge step forward for our game. More: https://t.co/bZMTiHbIkR — The FSA (@WeAreTheFSA) May 10, 2022

“The Queen’s Speech commits Government to a new independent regulator for English football which will ‘protect clubs’ long-term financial sustainability in the interests of clubs and fans’,” the FSA posted on Twitter.

“A potentially huge step forward for our game.”