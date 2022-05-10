Leeds set to have Liam Cooper back against Chelsea but Luke Ayling is banned

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Leeds captain Liam Cooper is expected to return but Luke Ayling will miss the home game against Chelsea through suspension.

Cooper had been hoping to be back for Sunday’s defeat at Arsenal after missing the previous home loss to Manchester City due to a knee problem. Ayling misses the rest of the season after his red card at the Emirates.

Patrick Bamford (foot) is still not ready, while Stuart Dallas (broken leg), Adam Forshaw (fractured kneecap), Tyler Roberts (hamstring) and Crysencio Summerville (ankle) are all out.

Jorginho and N’Golo Kante will face late fitness checks for Chelsea ahead of the Elland Road trip.

The midfield duo have been battling knocks in recent weeks and are not yet sure to feature at Leeds.

Romelu Lukaku will be eyeing another start having bagged a brace in Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Leeds.

Leeds provisional squad: Meslier, Struijk, Cooper, Llorente, Hjelde, Firpo, Shackleton, Koch, Phillips, Klich, Rodrigo, Raphinha, Gelhardt, Harrison, James, Bate, Klaesson, Cresswell, Greenwood, Kenneh, Gray.

Chelsea provisional squad: Mendy, Arrizabalaga, Chalobah, Christensen, Rudiger, Silva, Sarr, Azpilicueta, Alonso, James, Barkley, Loftus-Cheek, Kante, Jorginho, Niguez, Ziyech, Pulisic, Mount, Havertz, Werner, Lukaku.