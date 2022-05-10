Graham Alexander: Illness-hit Motherwell must show same spirit against Hearts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Graham Alexander: Illness-hit Motherwell must show same spirit against Hearts

By Press Association
May 10 2022, 2.51pm
Motherwell manager Graham Alexander has fresh selection issues (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Motherwell manager Graham Alexander has fresh selection issues (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Motherwell manager Graham Alexander admits they will need to draw on the spirit that saw them over the line in Dingwall after being hit by more illness blows ahead of the visit of Hearts.

Kevin Van Veen shrugged off a bug to come off the bench and hit the winner against Ross County, while Callum Slattery also was restricted to a substitute’s appearance and others missed out completely.

The win took Motherwell into fifth place in the cinch Premiership and they can clinch a Europa Conference League spot if they beat Hearts, and Ross County fail to win at Ibrox.

However, Alexander has fresh selection issues.

“There’s a couple of lads have come back and trained but a couple more have caught the bug unfortunately since the weekend,” he said.

“We will see how we are and try and pick the fittest team that we can because we are going to need all the energy we can get on the pitch.

“The players mentally are in a good place. A lot to play for on the back of a great result but unfortunately that bug is causing a little bit of havoc at the minute.

“Four of the lads had to travel on a separate minibus. We tried to keep them separated from the coach because we didn’t want it spreading around. The main bus broke down on Friday so we had to wait for a replacement bus.

“So the prep wasn’t ideal but the players responded great to it, we had a real camaraderie on the way up.

“The four lads trained on Friday and it was the first time we had seen them all week and they didn’t look in great shape at the end of the session.

“But we knew we needed them in the group and they wanted to be there – and that’s the great thing. They want to be part of a group that achieves something.

“We showed great spirit on Saturday. Kev and Slatts came on and Kev got the winning goal but you could see at the end of the game he was back on empty. It has really taken it out the boys.

“We have a couple more in that situation but I’m sure the adrenalin and motivation will overpower any feelings they have got in their stomach.

“If we can have the crowd behind us like they were on Saturday – even though we were away from home, the atmosphere was brilliant.

“The players felt that before the game, I know they did, they felt it during the game and they were rewarded with it after the game.

“I think we can get that atmosphere at Fir Park – which always helps our team – and give it our best shot.”

There will be added emotion in the stadium given it will be a final home game for assistant manager Keith Lasley, who is joining St Mirren as chief operating officer 23 years after he first joined Motherwell.

Alexander said: “When I spoke to Las a few weeks ago when the news broke about his new role at St Mirren, he was desperate to be a part of something good here until the end of the season and play his part, which he certainly has, for me and the team, all season.

“It would be great way for him to leave the club on the back of a successful season, which I feel it already has been, but to go that extra step, it leaves you with a good feeling and Las is really determined to help us to do that. And we would love to do it for him as well.”

