Nicola Wilson remains in intensive care after Badminton Horse Trials fall

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

European individual eventing champion Nicola Wilson remains in intensive care at Bristol’s Southmead Hospital after falling from her horse during the Badminton Horse Trials.

Wilson, who is based in Northallerton, North Yorkshire, fell towards the end of her cross-country round with JL Dublin on Saturday.

British Equestrian said that she had suffered “several spinal fractures” but did not require surgery.

Nicola Wilson was taken to Southmead Hospital in Bristol following her fall from JL Dublin at Badminton Horse Trials on Saturday 7 May, where she has received outstanding care and attention from the expert team. Read the latest update on Nicola 👉 https://t.co/rdnnfWvClL pic.twitter.com/mwoQSHmVYq — British Equestrian (@BritEquestrian) May 10, 2022

“Nicola was taken to Southmead Hospital, where she has received outstanding care and attention from the expert team,” BE said, in a statement.

“Nicola is in intensive care, and will be for the next week or so.

“She is able to breathe independently and is talking. She sustained no head injury.

“There are several spinal fractures, but these are all stable and will not require any surgical intervention, but will be managed conservatively.

“Other acute symptoms from the trauma are being managed in intensive care by the specialists at Southmead.

“British Equestrian’s athlete health lead Ashleigh Wallace and chief medical officer Anna-Louise Mackinnon have been working with Nicola’s family and the team at Southmead to ensure all medical information is shared fully across the teams so that care and appropriate support is optimised.”

BE added that JL Dublin had returned to Wilson’s North Yorkshire base and appeared “none the worse” for his fall.

“Nicola, her husband Alastair and mother Mary Tweddle would like to thank the team at Southmead for everything they have done so far,” BE said.

Nicola Wilson (second left) with her fellow Great Britain team silver medallists at the London Olympics (Martin Rickett/PA)

“They feel incredibly supported by their eventing family and appreciate all the well wishes and messages received.”

Wilson, 45, won European individual and team gold aboard JL Dublin in Switzerland last year. She was also a member of Great Britain’s silver medal-winning team at the London 2012 Olympics.

Badminton cross-country action was watched by a crowd of more than 100,000 as the event returned following a three-year absence.

Laura Collett and London 52 claimed a first Badminton win, with world champion Ros Canter finishing second and Collett’s Tokyo Olympics team gold medal-winning colleague Oliver Townend taking third.