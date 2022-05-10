Gloucester to seek compensation from Worcester over cancelled fixture

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Gloucester to seek compensation from Worcester over cancelled fixture

By Press Association
May 10 2022, 4.07pm
Gloucester were awarded five match points following the cancellation
Gloucester will seek compensation from their Gallagher Premiership rivals Worcester following the cancellation of a league game between the clubs in March.

In accordance with Premiership Rugby regulations, Sport Resolutions was asked to form an independent panel – which was chaired by Sir Gary Hickinbottom and also comprised Carol Couse and Jonathan Rennie – to decide how points should be allocated.

Play-off contenders Gloucester were awarded a 20-0 win and five points from the match after Worcester were unable to field the required six match-squad front-row forwards.

In its published “reasoned decision” findings, the panel said: “On the evidence, we do not consider that Worcester took either all possible or even reasonable steps to obtain loan cover.”

Worcester, meanwhile, confirmed that they would not be lodging an appeal against the decision to award Gloucester five match points.

The cancellation, which was announced just hours before the scheduled kick-off at Kingsholm, is understood to have cost Gloucester around £250,000.

“The impact of Worcester’s decision to cancel the match was significant across the club and among both sets of fans, not least due to doing so within only a few hours of the scheduled kick-off,” Gloucester chief executive Lance Bradley told the club’s official website.

Kingsholm
Gloucester’s Kingsholm ground had been due to stage the fixture (David Davies/PA)

“It was frustrating for both sets of fans who had been looking forward to a good game of live rugby, whether at Kingsholm or live on BT Sport, and it was frustrating for our players, coaches and other staff who had been working hard to prepare for the game.

“We refunded all match ticket holders, season ticket holders, box holders and hospitality guests – all of which resulted in significant financial loss for the club.

“There were also huge financial damages incurred through lost food and drinks sales, not only for Gloucester Rugby, but also for numerous establishments around the city.

“We are pleased the independent panel rejected Worcester’s claims that the cancellation was due to Covid-19, and that they did everything they could to field a team. As is evident in the report, clearly neither of these things was the case.

“The club will now seek compensation from Worcester Warriors through the relevant channels.”

Worcester, meanwhile, added in a statement: “Warriors have received the full judgment from Sport Resolutions and, while we are disappointed with the outcome, we respect and accept the panel’s ruling.

“Our sole consideration in the decision that led to the cancellation of the Gloucester match was the welfare and health of our players and staff. At no stage did we seek to gain any advantage by cancelling the match.

“The judgment has, however, highlighted areas in our processes that could be improved. We will consider the findings in more detail and make improvements where necessary.

“Once again, we apologise to Premiership Rugby, BT Sport, Gloucester and supporters of both clubs for the inconvenience that was caused by the cancellation.”

