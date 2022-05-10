Joe Lewis is assured he remains part of Jim Goodwin’s plans at Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Joe Lewis is assured he remains part of Jim Goodwin’s plans at Aberdeen

By Press Association
May 10 2022, 4.11pm
Joe Lewis has returned to form (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin has assured Joe Lewis he remains prominent in his thoughts for next season even though he plans to bring in a new goalkeeper.

The 34-year-old club captain has made more than 200 appearances for the Dons since arriving in 2016, but his form has dipped this term, leading to speculation about whether his time as number one at Pittodrie is coming to an end.

However, Lewis has excelled in his last two games against Dundee and Hibernian, and Goodwin has told him he will have nothing to worry about if he can maintain that form.

“I had a very good chat with Joe just after training there – very informal – just congratulating him on the last couple of performances because without him we wouldn’t have picked up the four points we did,” said Goodwin.

“We were very lucky in the opening 20 minutes against Dundee and at the weekend he made two really good saves against Hibs.

“Joe has had a disappointing season, he admits that himself. He’s big enough and strong enough to know these things happen and confidence plays a big part. But Joe is still relatively young in goalkeeper’s terms.

“I said that to him today – you only need to look at what (Rangers goalkeeper) Allan McGregor and (Hearts and Scotland goalkeeper) Craig Gordon are doing at 40 years of age.

“Joe is a very fit boy and is in great shape.

“He’s had a dip in form but he’s shown in the last couple of games he’s still a very good goalkeeper.

“I’ve been honest with Joe and told him there will be competition in that position next season. I am looking to bring in another keeper, not necessarily to replace Joe but someone to come in and really compete with him.

“In any position, you need to know there’s someone there breathing down your neck.

“Joe Lewis has a couple years left on his contract, he’s been a great servant to Aberdeen and he’s still got plenty left in the tank in my opinion.

“If he continues to play the way he did in the last couple of games, there will be no issue whatsoever going forward.”

Goodwin revealed he has allowed “fatigued” American forward Cristian Ramirez to sit out the final two matches of the season against St Johnstone and St Mirren to return home and begin his summer break early.

“We’ve decided to give Cristian Ramirez an extra week off just to get himself back to America with the family due to the heavy schedule he has had this season,” said the Dons manager, speaking ahead of Wednesday’s trip to McDiarmid Park.

“He looks a little bit fatigued to me and I put that down to the volume of games that he’s had.

“Prior to coming here, he was playing in the MLS and I think that’s shown in some of his performances of late.

“We’ve given Cristian permission to go and be with his family in America, recharge the batteries and come back in the middle of June for pre-season fresh and ready to go again.”

