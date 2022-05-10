David Cancola says Ross County ‘working like animals’ to achieve European dream

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

David Cancola says Ross County ‘working like animals’ to achieve European dream

By Press Association
May 10 2022, 5.27pm
Ross County’s David Cancola is focused on the top five (Ken Macpherson/PA)
Ross County’s David Cancola is focused on the top five (Ken Macpherson/PA)

Ross County midfielder David Cancola promised fans they were “working like animals” to achieve their European dream.

And the Austrian is convinced they can keep their hopes alive with a result against Rangers on Wednesday.

A 1-0 home defeat by Motherwell on Saturday saw County drop out of the top five in the cinch Premiership, and the Staggies might need to take something from Ibrox on Wednesday to stay in the hunt before hosting fourth-placed Dundee United.

But Cancola is relishing the challenge.

“I’m completely honest with you, I love those games,” he told RCFCTV.

“From what I have heard, we haven’t got anything in Ibrox for a long time so in my opinion it’s about time. I don’t see why not.

“Obviously they are one of the best teams in the country but we have got a point against them before so why not go with the mindset that we can do it again?”

County have never played in European football before.

“I can tell you that we are going to do whatever it takes,” Cancola said.

“We are so focused. We want to get it. Every training (session) we are working like animals and we know that this will be huge to achieve and we are going to do everything for it, and that’s all we can do.

“We are going to leave it all on the pitch and if we come away with it, that’s great.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier