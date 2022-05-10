Ilmari Niskanen insists Dundee United are as desperate for points as Celtic

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee United winger Ilmari Niskanen insists they are as desperate for points as title-chasing Celtic ahead of their crucial clash at Tannadice.

Celtic will officially be crowned cinch Premiership champions unless they lose and Rangers win against Ross County.

Hoops fans are travelling to Tayside anticipating a party but United also have major ambitions.

Tam Courts’ side are leading the way in the chase for the two Europa Conference League spots but there are only three points separating them, Motherwell and County.

Niskanen told DUTV: “It’s a huge game for both sets of teams. It’s a massive game for us in the race for a European spot. Every point is vital and now it’s two massive games to go.

“We want to improve from Sunday’s game against Rangers when we basically couldn’t create anything.

“It’s of course going to be a tough match again but we will be ready. It’s our last home game of the season and we want to show our fans we are capable of challenging them.

“We need to be at our best if we want to beat them but it’s definitely possible.”