Wolves boss Bruno Lage could name unchanged side for clash with Manchester City

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Wolves boss Bruno Lage could name an unchanged side for Wednesday night’s Premier League clash with Manchester City.

Lage missed last week’s 2-2 draw at Chelsea after testing positive for Covid-19 and is due to take further tests to establish whether he can return to the touchline.

Daniel Podence is still unavailable due to a foot injury while Nelson Semedo and Max Kilman have been ruled out for the rest of the season.

City have major defensive issues with right-back Kyle Walker and centre-backs John Stones and Ruben Dias all out.

Another centre-back, Nathan Ake, is again doubtful as he tries to shake off the ankle problem that has hampered him in recent weeks.

Alternative options could include midfielders Fernandinho and Rodri or youngsters CJ Egan-Riley and Luke Mbete.

Wolves provisional squad: Sa, Ruddy, Hoever, Ait-Nouri, Marcal, Boly, Coady, Jonny, Gomes, Saiss, Neves, Moutinho, Dendoncker, Cundle, Neto, Jimenez, Trincao, Silva, Chiquinho, Hwang.

Manchester City provisional squad: Ederson, Steffen, Carson, Cancelo, Egan-Riley, Ake, Fernandinho, Mbete, Zinchenko, Rodri, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Silva, Foden, Grealish, Sterling, McAtee, Palmer, Mahrez, Jesus.