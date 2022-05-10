Grimsby secure place in National League play-offs with win over Boreham Wood

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Grimsby secured their place in the Vanarama National League play-offs with a 1-0 win over Boreham Wood at Blundell Park

The Mariners had gone close through Ryan Taylor before John McAtee, returning to the side after an injury lay-off, made the most of a defensive error to open the scoring in the 19th minute.

Defender Shaun Pearson headed just wide following a long throw-in as Grimsby looked to extend their lead before the break.

McAtee had the ball in the net again early during the second half, but was flagged offside before then being denied by Wood goalkeeper Nathan Ashmore, who also pushed away a late header from Harry Clifton.