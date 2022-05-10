Relegation-haunted Dundee grab Premiership lifeline with win over Hibernian

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Relegation-haunted Dundee grab Premiership lifeline with win over Hibernian

By Press Association
May 10 2022, 10.07pm
Charlie Adam scored for Dundee (Ian Rutherford/PA)
Charlie Adam scored for Dundee (Ian Rutherford/PA)

Dundee grabbed a cinch Premiership lifeline by beating Hibernian 3-1 at Dens Park.

The relegation-haunted home side took an early lead through Niall McGinn but the visitors drew level before the break thanks to a James Scott goal, his first for the club.

Dundee edged in front again in the second half as Josh Mulligan netted, with sub Charlie Adam sealing the victory with a stunning third.

However, to avoid relegation, Dundee still need to win on Sunday at Livingston and hope St Johnstone – whose goal difference is also superior – lose against Aberdeen and then Hibs in their last game.

The Edinburgh side were stunned at Dens in just the third minute as Dundee stormed into the lead.

Jordan Marshall found Zak Rudden on the right and although Hibs keeper Matt Macey made a decent save from the striker’s shot, McGinn was on hand to rifle home the rebound.

The visitors bounced back strongly from that early setback and came close to scoring a quickfire equaliser when Ewan Henderson played in Scott but home keeper Harry Sharp made a vital stop.

In the 24th minute, a run from Hibs’ Rocky Bushiri was brought to an abrupt halt 22 yards from the Dundee goal by Mulligan, who was booked by referee Craig Napier.

Henderson stepped up to take the free-kick but he shot straight at Sharp who comfortably gathered.

However, Hibs did finally equalise in the 29th minute.

Scott got the better of Jordan McGhee on the left before advancing on goal, with his shot squirming under Sharp.

The Dark Blues then came close to scoring again as a deep Cammy Kerr cross took a deflection and narrowly flew past Macey’s post.

Dundee did have the ball in the back of the net shortly after when Mulligan bulleted a header in off the underside of the bar but his effort was ruled out for offside.

The Dark Blues huffed and puffed as the hour mark approached but Macey had little to do.

However, the Hibs goalie was picking the ball out of the back of his net in the 67th minute.

Marshall sent a cross in from the left with sub Luke McCowan heading back across goal for Mulligan to nod home from close range.

Dundee then had three chances in quick succession with a Mulligan header cleared off the line, a corner from Adam clawed from under his bar by Macey and then Rudden dragged a shot wide with the goal at his mercy.

However, Adam applied the icing to the cake in the 86th minute when he hit a 25-yard thunderbolt past Macey.

