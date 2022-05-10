Edinburgh have the edge over Annan in quest for promotion By Press Association May 10 2022, 10.17pm Updated: May 10 2022, 10.19pm The shadow of a floodlight on the pitch at the Keepmoat Stadium [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Edinburgh took a huge step towards promotion to cinch League 1 after winning the first-leg of their play-off final against Annan. With both sides looking to move up a division, Edinburgh won 2-0 at Ainslie Park to take control of the tie. Innes Murray opened the scoring with a well-taken dinked finish early in the second half. The lead was doubled just 12 minutes later as Ryan Shanley bent home a free-kick. The Citizens saw out the rest of the game and head into Friday’s second leg in Annan closing in on the third tier of Scottish football for the first time. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close