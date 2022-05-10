Dan Mooney’s late leveller earns Altrincham a share of the points at Bromley By Press Association May 10 2022, 10.23pm Bromley drew with Altrincham (John Walton/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Dan Mooney’s late leveller saw Altrincham earn a 1-1 draw away at Bromley in the Vanarama National League. With both sides in and around mid-table the clash at Hayes Lane had little riding on it. Bromley dominated the early stages and duly took the lead as Mason Bloomfield converted his first goal for the Ravens. The hosts held onto their advantage until the 85th minute as Mooney struck with a well-taken finish. Luke Coulson almost scored a late winner for Bromley but the sides had to settle for a share of the spoils. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Adam Marriott’s long-range strike earns Barnet a point at Altrincham Theo Widdrington goal keeps King’s Lynn’s survival hopes alive Dan Mooney’s 10th goal of the season earns Altrincham win against Aldershot Late Wealdstone goal ensures Bromley’s poor form continues