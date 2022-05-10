Liverpool kept their quest for the quadruple alive – Tuesday’s sporting social

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 10.

Football

Liverpool kept their quadruple quest on course.

Hammer of the Year Declan Rice scrubbed up well.

HOTY. Thank you to everyone that voted & supported me. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/JEitcy7wdp — Declan Rice (@_DeclanRice) May 10, 2022

Happy birthday Dennis Bergkamp.

🎂 Happy birthday to a true Arsenal legend… The one and only Dennis Bergkamp! 🎈 pic.twitter.com/FKAlxp1ATj — Arsenal (@Arsenal) May 10, 2022

Legend. 🎈 Happy birthday, Dennis Bergkamp (53) pic.twitter.com/MXlHR42Q0r — AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) May 10, 2022

Cricket

KP got into the swing of things.

The Summer Of Golf began last night! pic.twitter.com/qsSxWBbmOT — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) May 10, 2022

Boxing

Who let the dogs out?

Who let the dogs out 🐶 pic.twitter.com/lclGozcUBg — Derek Chisora 🥊 (@DerekWarChisora) May 10, 2022

Formula One

Carlos Sainz bade farewell to Miami.

Os acordáis de esto… pues ya tenemos a los dos ganadores de las entradas dobles!! 🤩 Remember this… well, we have the two double-ticket winners!! 🤩 🙌🏼 ENHORABUENA @DocBuggs y @bypatxikin (Instagram) https://t.co/cyHiR4Oqhw — Carlos Sainz (@Carlossainz55) May 10, 2022