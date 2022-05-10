Mark McGhee insists Dundee have given St Johnstone something to think about

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Mark McGhee insists Dundee have given St Johnstone something to think about

By Press Association
May 10 2022, 10.53pm
Mark McGhee’s side won (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Mark McGhee’s side won (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Dundee boss Mark McGhee insists his side have given relegation rivals St Johnstone something to think about after they beat Hibernian 3-1.

The Dark Blues knew anything less than a victory against Hibs at Dens would result in relegation from the cinch Premiership.

They took the lead through Niall McGinn but were pegged back before half-time when James Scott netted for the visitors.

However, Dundee secured all three points with goals after the break by Josh Mulligan and Charlie Adam to give themselves a lifeline going into the final weekend, although they still need Saints to lose their final two matches against Aberdeen and Hibs.

McGhee said: “It gives them a lot to think about. Not only that but for us, we can look at this result tonight and think we have a chance at the weekend of winning at Livingston as well.

“If we lost tonight, then it’s all over, but it wouldn’t have given us as much hope going into Sunday. But now, you look at it and think the chances are that we might get a result on Sunday.

“They’ll feel that pressure as well but I don’t expect St Johnstone to take zero points from their final two games.”

McGhee said his players were fully aware of the gravity of the situation they were in.

He added: “They’d faced up to the reality of the situation a long time ago and it didn’t come as a shock that we were suddenly in relegation trouble and facing a game like this tonight.”

Hibs caretaker boss David Gray admitted his side did not react to Dundee’s second-half onslaught.

He said: “It was extremely disappointing.

“At half-time we talked about it again that Dundee were going to throw absolutely everything at it because of the situation they find themselves in.

“When that period happened, unfortunately we were found wanting.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier