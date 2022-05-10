Brendon McCullum emerges as leading contender for England Test coach – reports

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Brendon McCullum emerges as leading contender for England Test coach – reports

By Press Association
May 11 2022, 12.43am
Former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum has emerged as a leading contender to become England’s new Test coach, according to reports (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum has emerged as a leading contender to become England’s new Test coach, according to reports (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum has emerged as a leading contender to become England’s new Test coach, according to reports.

The 40-year-old is said to have held talks with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and is believed to be interested in the job.

McCullum, who played 101 Test matches for New Zealand, is currently in charge of Indian Premier League side Kolkata Knight Riders.

Cricket – Second Investec Test Match – Day Three – England v New Zealand – Headingley
McCullum played 101 Test matches for New Zealand (Mike Egerton/PA)

The ECB interviewed for two positions last week after resolving to split the red-ball and white-ball roles following the departure of Chris Silverwood.

South African Gary Kirsten had been tipped as the early favourite.

England are scheduled to play New Zealand in a three-match Test series commencing on June 2 at Lord’s.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier