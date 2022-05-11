Football rumours: West Ham identify Ollie Watkins as primary summer target

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Football rumours: West Ham identify Ollie Watkins as primary summer target

By Press Association
May 11 2022, 7.19am
Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins (Nick Potts/PA)
Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins (Nick Potts/PA)

What the papers say

West Ham’s search for a new striker has come to a close, with Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins earmarked as the club’s primary transfer target. The Guardian says West Ham boss David Moyes is desperate to bolster his squad up front, with the club willing to test Villa’s resolve over the 26-year-old when the transfer window opens. Watkins has impressed this season, scoring 11 goals for club and country.

Manchester City v Liverpool – Emirates FA Cup – Semi Final – Wembley Stadium
Liverpool’s Sadio Mane (Adam Davy/PA)

The Daily Mail reports Barcelona are interested in Liverpool forward Sadio Mane. Despite the 30-year-old recently being linked with Bayern Munich, the Mail, via Mundo Deportivo, says the 30-year-old is believed to be keen on playing in Spain, with the Catalan giants hoping to bring in a top striker in the summer.

Tottenham are leading the chase for West Brom goalkeeper Sam Johnstone, according to the Evening Standard. Spurs are reportedly favoured over Manchester United for the 29-year-old’s signature, with the England international likely to be back-up to Hugo Lloris.

Arsenal v Sunderland – Carabao Cup – Quarter Final – Emirates Stadium
Nicolas Pepe in action for Arsenal (Mike Egerton/PA)

The Daily Mirror, via Super Desporte, says Arsenal may be able to offload Nicolas Pepe in the summer after Sevilla emerged as a potential suitor for the 26-year-old winger.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Leicester City v Napoli – UEFA Europa League – Group C – King Power Stadium
Napoli’s Victor Osimhen (Mike Egerton/PA)

Victor Osimhen: Manchester United and Newcastle are interested in signing the Napoli striker, reports Calciomercato.

Youri Tielemans: The Evening Standard says Arsenal are among the clubs who have been linked with the Leicester midfielder.

