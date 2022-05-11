World number five James Wade in German hospital after feeling ‘extremely unwell’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

World number five James Wade is recovering in hospital in Germany after falling unwell during a European Open event at the weekend.

The 39-year-old was forced to withdraw after his quarter-final win, complaining of feeling “extremely unwell” with symptoms including a racing heart, high blood pressure, nausea and dizziness.

Wade’s family said in a statement that although his condition is “comfortable and improving”, he is not yet able to fly home.

His wife Samantha, unable to join her husband as she cares for the couple’s son and is also expecting their second child, said: “It was very worrying on Sunday night and into Monday, and it is horrible to think of James there by himself when he has been so poorly.

“Clearly we want him home as quickly as possible, but the medical staff have ben amazing with James and he is a hugely grateful for the compassion and care that they have shown him.

“We are taking their advice on when it will be safe for him to return home.”