Jordan Henderson urges no let up from quadruple-chasing Liverpool

By Press Association
May 11 2022, 2.17pm
Liverpool beat Aston Villa (Nick Potts/PA)
Liverpool beat Aston Villa (Nick Potts/PA)

Captain Jordan Henderson has urged Liverpool to keep the pressure on Manchester City in the title race.

The Reds maintained their quadruple fight with a 2-1 comeback win at Aston Villa on Tuesday.

Joel Matip and Sadio Mane scored to move them level on points with City at the top of the Premier League after Douglas Luiz’s third-minute opener.

Sadio Mane scores Liverpool's winner at Villa Park
Sadio Mane scores Liverpool’s winner at Villa Park (Nick Potts/PA)

City can move three points clear by winning at Wolves on Wednesday but – ahead of Saturday’s FA Cup final with Chelsea – Henderson knows Liverpool cannot give up the title fight.

“Yes, keep pushing, keep going and try to win as many games as possible,” he told the club’s official site. “We’ve got to recover now as we’ve got another big game at the weekend against a very good side, so the games are coming thick and fast.

“The more it goes on, the more important they are and intense they are. We are using all the squad and I thought the boys that came in were brilliant. Let’s prepare now for a big game on Saturday.

“That’s football and there’s going to be ups and downs in a game. You’ve got to react in the right way. I felt as though we certainly did that (on Tuesday), and, to be honest, the boys have done that for a long period of time.

“It’s not easy to win games, especially in the Premier League, and I think the boys have been incredible over a long period of time, stayed together in important moments within the games, and you get your rewards in the end, which we did.”

Liverpool did lose Fabinho to a hamstring injury in the first half, with the midfielder now a major doubt for Saturday’s cup final.

Jurgen Klopp’s side were given a scare by Villa, who remain 11th, and skipper Tyrone Mings felt the hosts could be proud of their performance.

Tyrone Mings, right, felt Aston Villa could be proud of their display against Liverpool
Tyrone Mings, right, felt Aston Villa could be proud of their display against Liverpool (Nick Potts/PA)

He told Villa’s official site: “I don’t think we’ve ever let ourselves down against Liverpool, we always seem to come off the pitch thinking we matched them for large parts or are disappointed or frustrated with the goals.

“We matched them for large parts but it’s not quite good enough on the night.

“Of course, we’re proud of the effort, proud of everything that we gave, but there’s still a little bit of disappointment.”

