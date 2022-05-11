Stockport within touching distance of promotion after beating Torquay

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Paddy Madden’s 24th goal of the season put Stockport within touching distance of the English Football League as they climbed back to the Vanarama National League summit with just a game to play.

A 1-0 home win over stubborn Torquay means a point at home to Halifax on Saturday will clinch the title and end their 11-year exile.

Danny Wright glanced an early header just wide for the visitors, but Gulls keeper Shaun MacDonald made a vital intervention to send Myles Hippolyte’s 12th-minute shot over the bar.

Antoni Sarcevic and Hippolyte both went close for the home side before the break, but Torquay stood firm to head for the dressing rooms still level.

The injured MacDonald was replaced by Mark Halstead at the break, and the newcomer was quickly into the action, saving two Will Collar headers as County threatened.

However, there was nothing he could do to deny Madden when he struck from close range to win it with 26 minutes remaining.