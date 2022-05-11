St Johnstone performed admirably under pressure – Callum Davidson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
St Johnstone performed admirably under pressure – Callum Davidson

By Press Association
May 11 2022, 10.53pm
Callum Davidson felt his side coped well under pressure (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Callum Davidson felt his side coped well under pressure (Andrew Milligan/PA)

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson hailed his side for coping with the pressure after Callum Hendry earned them a crucial 1-0 win over Aberdeen to seal a play-off tie against either Arbroath or Inverness.

Hendry latched on to Glenn Middleton’s cutback to settle the contest and, in turn, relegate Dundee, who had been given renewed hope following Tuesday night’s 3-1 win over Hibernian.

Davidson was full of praise for the way his players dealt with any added nerves following that result, and said: “I think last night’s result put a lot of pressure on us.

“Some people were saying we were definitely in the play-off, but with Dundee winning by a couple of goals, this was a game where we had to perform under pressure.

“I was really disappointed in losing to St Mirren (at the end of April) that under pressure we couldn’t do it, but we did it tonight and took a big step forward going into the play-off games, having that belief in each other that we can perform when we need to.

“We’ve got a few knocks and niggles and a few boys are near suspension as well, so we’ll need to assess the squad on Friday and take it from there, but the main focus is we’ve got 180 minutes of enormous football ahead of us.

“We want to stay in the league, we’re desperate to stay in the league and I think you saw that tonight.”

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin could not hide his frustration after the match, with the Dons having now won only two of the 11 matches since he took charge in February to remain 10th.

He said: “I’m extremely disappointed with the end result and the overall performance. I think the game as a whole just about sums up how the season has been really.

“We’ve had plenty of possession again tonight but just weren’t able to do enough at the top end of the pitch to cause St Johnstone problems.

“The goals that we’ve conceded since I’ve been in and prior to that have been far too cheap and we found ourselves chasing the game again.

“St Johnstone are a notoriously difficult team to breakdown and I felt tonight we probably could have played for another two hours and not scored a goal – that was the feeling I had, so I’m extremely disappointed and we’ll just need to take it on the chin.

“I had hoped that when I came in I would get a better reaction from the group. I had hoped that we would get that bounce.

“I still felt there was enough time left to do that, so I have to take responsibility for that – I wasn’t able to get the kind of reaction I had hoped for, hence we find ourselves in the situation that we’re in.

“It’s been an extremely challenging and difficult couple of months since coming in, but we know what we have to do in the summer, we know the improvements we have to make, we know that a number of players are going to be leaving the club and it’s up to us now to make sure the players that come in are better than the ones that are leaving.”

