Blackburn move to make sure they cash in on Ben Brereton Diaz By Press Association May 12 2022, 10.07am Ben Brereton Diaz is contracted to Blackburn for another 12 months (Richard Sellers/PA)

Blackburn have activated a one-year option in Ben Brereton Diaz's contract, negating the threat of the striker leaving the club for nothing at the end of the month.

The Chile international forward, 23, is still likely to be in demand this summer after scoring 22 goals in the Sky Bet Championship in 2021-22.

Brereton Diaz's current deal was set to expire in June but he is now contracted to Rovers until the summer of 2023.

The former Nottingham Forest striker was named Blackburn's Players' Player of the Year at the club's end-of-season awards.