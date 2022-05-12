Newcastle boss Eddie Howe rules out major summer spending spree from Magpies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Newcastle boss Eddie Howe rules out major summer spending spree from Magpies

By Press Association
May 12 2022, 11.32am
Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe has moved to temper expectations of a summer spending spree on Tyneside (Martin Rickett/PA)
Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe has moved to temper expectations of a summer spending spree on Tyneside (Martin Rickett/PA)

Eddie Howe has admitted Newcastle will not be able to spend wildly this summer as they attempt to take the next step forward after securing their Premier League status.

The Magpies’ presence in next season’s top flight was confirmed on Wednesday evening by Leeds’ defeat to Chelsea, and Howe and the club’s Saudi-backed owners can now begin planning in earnest for what needs to be done during the summer.

However, after investing in excess of £90million in January on Kieran Trippier, Chris Wood, Dan Burn and Bruno Guimaraes, as well as loan signing Matt Targett, Howe has warned fans anticipating another spending spree not to expect a major splurge.

Asked about reports that his budget could be more modest this time around, the 44-year-old said: “There’s an element of truth in that.

“With Financial Fair Play, we have restraints and we have things that we have to work within, so we can’t just go out and spend money on players like maybe teams could have done in the past and totally change their squad within one transfer window.

“That is not an option for us. The more money you spend in one window, the more it impacts your ability to then spend in windows beyond.”

Sources on Tyneside have indicated the Magpies are likely to have a war chest of somewhere between £60m and £80million this summer as they attempt to negotiate Premier League profit and sustainability rules, which limits clubs to record total losses of £105million over a three-year period.

Howe added: “The rules are there to govern the game properly and we have to follow suit, so that does impact what we can do this summer.

“But it doesn’t mean that we’re totally without ambition. We want to try to bring the right players in, ones that are proud to wear the shirt and that can make a difference.

“We’re well aware that we have to change the squad and we have to make improvements, but it’s going to be a difficult balance.”

Newcastle co-owner Amanda Staveley's consortium funded a January spending spree
Newcastle co-owner Amanda Staveley’s consortium funded a January spending spree (Owen Humphreys/PA)

That may come as a blow to supporters hoping to see the club once again challenging the established order in England’s top flight, although Howe insists the long-term vision remains in place.

Asked if fans might feel let down, he said: “No, not from the vision that was sold to them because the club will get there. I am a believer in that the club will get where it wants to be.

“The time it takes to get there, I think that is something no one can predict.”





