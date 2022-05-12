Roy Hodgson: Appointing Rob Edwards is a sensible direction for Watford to take

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Roy Hodgson believes Watford have taken a “sensible” direction with the appointment of former Forest Green manager Rob Edwards.

The Hornets announced that Edwards, 39, would take charge at the end of the season, bringing Hodgson’s short-term tenure in charge at Vicarage Road to an end.

But, speaking after a much-depleted side had held Everton to a goalless draw, the 74-year-old wished his successor all the best, and said: “I think the direction is really quite a sensible one.

“They’ve obviously appointed a talented young coach. I know exactly what he’s done at Forest Green and I know the success he has had there and I think maybe that would be a good move for the club.

“I haven’t had any input into the direction the club should take, but if you ask me whether it seems to be a good direction, I would definitely say yes it does.

“All I can do is wish him well and I hope if he has seen the game tonight he would have seen enough in that group – and knowing perhaps a little about the players who aren’t anywhere near the team tonight – to believe he can get this team back into the Premiership.”

Edwards guided Forest Green to the Sky Bet League Two title this season, finishing ahead of Exeter on goal difference, and Hodgson believes everything is in place at Watford for him to succeed.

“He’s coming into a club that has had good spells in the Premiership,” former England boss Hodgson said.

“Unfortunately in the last four seasons they’ve been up, down, up and now down, so you could argue that at the moment we’re in that yo-yo situation.

“I think the structure at the club and everything he’ll find here will be everything a coach could wish to find.

“The facilities, the way the club is set up to provide help to the coach, the sports science, the nutrition, all of those modern things which are so important. Our club is as good as any out there in that respect.”

Meanwhile, Frank Lampard believes Everton have to rest well and remain sensible ahead of their game against Brentford on Sunday.

“I think we have to be level-headed because I sensed the frustration tonight, within the dressing room a little bit as well because we sensed an opportunity,” Lampard said.

“If you had have offered us this situation a few weeks ago, it’s in our hands and two games at Goodison before we go to Arsenal, we’d have taken it.

“So that’s a big plus and we must understand that and probably rest up for a day or two and be really fresh for Sunday.”