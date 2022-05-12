England to host women’s Rugby World Cup in 2025

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

England to host women’s Rugby World Cup in 2025

By Press Association
May 12 2022, 12.05pm Updated: May 12 2022, 12.27pm
Twickenham will host the 2025 women’s World Cup final (David Davies/PA)
Twickenham will host the 2025 women’s World Cup final (David Davies/PA)

England have been confirmed as hosts for the 2025 women’s World Cup as World Rugby mapped out all destination countries for its global events until 2033.

Australia is to stage the 2027 men’s competition as well as the 2029 women’s event, it was agreed at a council meeting in Dublin on Thursday morning.

And in a first for the sport, the United States has been approved for the 2031 men’s and 2033 women’s tournaments in the hope of growing interest in America.

England are the current Six Nations champions and favourites to win this year's World Cup in New Zealand
England are the current Six Nations champions and favourites to win this year’s World Cup in New Zealand (PA)

RFU chief operating officer Sue Day said: “We are thrilled to be hosting the 2025 women’s World Cup – it’s going to be incredible.

“Working closely with Government, UK Sport, Sport England and World Rugby, we will create a lasting legacy for women’s rugby in England, the UK and across the world, both in terms of attracting more people to play and attracting new fans.

“As we have seen from other home World Cups in cricket, hockey and netball, a World Cup will further advance all women’s sport.

“The tournament will also deliver significant economic benefits right across the country.”

The Rugby Football Union forecasts that it will provide a £156million uplift to the UK economy and has set the target of organising the best attended women’s World Cup in history.

Pool games will be held across the country amid the introduction of a new 16-team format with Twickenham hosting the final, where it is hoped a 82,000 sell-out crowd will be present.

It will be the first time since 2010 that England have hosted the event and they are current Six Nations champions and the game’s number one ranked side who will enter this year’s World Cup in New Zealand as favourites.

World Rugby has announced its next five tournaments to provide “hosting certainty” after the race to land the 2023 men’s World Cup was won by France ahead of South Africa in contentious circumstances.

The game’s global governing body has also approved a “new model that will see World Rugby form partnerships with national unions and governments to establish a local delivery structure in each nation”.

Australia staged the successful 2003 men’s event that was won by England and are seen as a safe pair of hands for 2027 and 2029, while America’s time in the spotlight early next decade offers the platform to broaden the sport’s appeal in new markets.

“USA Rugby will now venture into a new era and ensure the sport’s most treasured event is a springboard for creating lasting, sustainable enthusiasm and passion for rugby from coast to coast,” USA Rugby chief executive Ross Young said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]