A look at past overseas coaches of England’s Test cricket team

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

A look at past overseas coaches of England’s Test cricket team

By Press Association
May 12 2022, 2.05pm
Duncan Fletcher, Andy Flower and Trevor Bayliss have all led England in recent years (PA)
Duncan Fletcher, Andy Flower and Trevor Bayliss have all led England in recent years (PA)

The appointment of New Zealander Brendon McCullum as head coach means a return to overseas leadership for England’s Test team.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the previous imports and how they fared in charge.

Duncan Fletcher (Zimbabwe, 1999-2007)

Duncan Fletcher ended England's long quest to regain the Ashes.
Duncan Fletcher ended England’s long quest to regain the Ashes (Rebecca Naden/PA)

Fletcher became England’s first overseas coach when he replaced David Lloyd in the aftermath of a dismal 1999 World Cup.

Together with captain Nasser Hussain he roused the Test side from bottom of the world rankings and was key to installing the central contract system.

Fletcher’s reign culminated in the unforgettable 2005 Ashes – which saw England capture the country’s imagination as they wrestled the urn back from Australia after 18 years.

His magic wore off in 2006-07 when the double blow of a 5-0 whitewash Down Under and a poor World Cup showing saw his time in the role come to an end.

Andy Flower (Zimbabwe, 2009-2014)

Cricket – The Ashes 2013-14 – Third Test – Australia v England – England Press Conference – Intercontinental Hotel
Andy Flower led England with a firm hand (Anthony Devlin/PA)

An elite wicketkeeper and batter during his playing career, Flower initially joined the England set-up as assistant to Peter Moores.

He found himself catapulted into the top job when the latter’s faltering relationship with captain Kevin Pietersen saw both men removed from office.

Flower was a steely authority figure and ran a tough dressing room. His successes were considerable, taking the Test team to number one in the ICC rankings, winning the Ashes away from home in grand style in 2010-11 and even landing the T20 World Cup in the Caribbean.

He passed the white-ball role to Ashley Giles in 2012 and stood down as team director in the aftermath of another whitewash Down Under in 2013-14.

Trevor Bayliss (Australia, 2015-2019)

England v India – Specsavers First Test Match – England Nets – Day One – Edgbaston
Trevor Bayliss became the first Australian to cross the Ashes divide (Mike Egerton/PA)

Sir Andrew Strauss was pulling the strings as director of cricket as England decided to look to rivals Australia when the homegrown Moores failed for a second time. Many had tipped Jason Gillespie to be the man to make that leap, but former Sri Lanka coach Bayliss got the nod.

Working closely with deputy Paul Farbrace, he won the Ashes on home soil in his first summer in the job.

But the quest to win the 50-over World Cup dominated his spell at the helm.

England lifted the trophy at Lord’s in a classic final, fair reward for becoming the world’s best white-ball team, but by the time he bowed out the Test side had become a reliably mediocre outfit relying on a handful of star men.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier