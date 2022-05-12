Harvey Barnes: Leicester never lost confidence despite poor run of form

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Harvey Barnes: Leicester never lost confidence despite poor run of form

By Press Association
May 12 2022, 3.13pm
Harvey Barnes (right) says Leicester were confident their winless run would come to an end (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Harvey Barnes (right) says Leicester were confident their winless run would come to an end (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Harvey Barnes insisted Leicester never lost confidence after ending their poor run.

The Foxes cruised past Norwich 3-0 on Wednesday to return to the Premier League’s top 10.

It ended a seven-game winless streak for the Foxes, including losing their Europa Conference League semi-final to Roma 2-1 on aggregate.

Barnes set up Jamie Vardy for his second-half double before James Maddison added a third against his former club.

Barnes told LCFC TV: “It’s (confidence) something that we’ve always had, but when you’re on a difficult run, you need to keep believing as a team and keep creating and trying to get that goal.

“Sometimes it doesn’t come, but as long as you keep going and keep creating, a lot of the time it does. In the first half, we had to be patient. The goal wasn’t quite coming but we kept going, and in the second half it paid off.

“It was a result that was needed for us. You can see in the first half, we were getting there but we were getting a bit frustrated still.

“We were getting into good areas but not quite getting the finishing touch or the final pass wasn’t quite there. But then you saw in the second half that little bit of composure and quality in the final third, the passing and the finishes. We scored three good goals and got the result in the end.”

Relegated Norwich remain bottom after a 25th defeat of another wretched season in the top flight.

“It is another disappointing one from us,” goalkeeper Angus Gunn told the club’s official site.

“In the first half we did put on a good show and we are probably a bit disappointed not to go in one or two up.

“They were putting a lot of pressure on us, but on the counter attack we did have a few really good chances, and if one of them goes in then it could have been a different story.

“We were obviously backs against the wall for quite a lot of the game, to be honest, but I felt pretty comfortable in the first half to go in with a clean sheet. Then the deflection for the first goal was not kind to us but those things happen in football.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier