Morgan Gibbs-White in contention for Sheff Utd’s play-off with Nottingham Forest

Morgan Gibbs-White is expected to start for Sheffield United in the first leg of their play-off semi-final against Nottingham Forest.

Gibbs-White, on loan from Wolves, recovered from a knock in time for last week’s home win against Fulham but was withdrawn late in the game as a precaution.

Defender George Baldock is in contention having returned to the bench as an unused substitute last week following a hamstring injury.

Captain Billy Sharp has not been ruled out of featuring at some stage during the play-offs as he works his way back from a long-term calf injury.

Forest boss Steve Cooper will make sweeping changes to his side after dropping seven players for their final game of the regular season at Hull on Saturday.

Ryan Yates and Jack Colback are expected to feature after shrugging off minor injuries while Steve Cook and Djed Spencer are also cleared to return.

Brennan Johnson, who came off the bench to score a late equaliser at Hull, and the likes of Sam Surridge and Scott McKenna are set to come back in.

However, Lewis Grabban (hamstring), Keinan Davis (hamstring) and Max Lowe (groin) are all still on the sidelines.