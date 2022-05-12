Brendon McCullum’s arrival and Man City celebrate – Thursday’s sporting social

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 12.

Cricket

England got themselves a new coach.

Which got the thumbs up from KP.

Monty Panesar was fired up for the north London derby.

Villa fan Chris Woakes had some football banter with Man Utd supporter Sam Billings.

Can’t explain how happy mate! Up there with your lot next year although that ain’t far to go is it ?! 😬 @J_George2 😉 — Chris Woakes (@chriswoakes) May 12, 2022

Virat Kohli was working hard.

Soccer

Manchester City celebrated a big win in the title race.

Another brilliant performance 😍 Offfttt well done @DeBruyneKev you goat 🐐 pic.twitter.com/6W3cxha93A — Jack Grealish (@JackGrealish) May 11, 2022

Kevin De Bruyne already knows where his hat-trick ball will end up.

4 goals. 3 points. 1 new ball for my kids. 😁 pic.twitter.com/AixLjl20zD — Kevin De Bruyne (@DeBruyneKev) May 11, 2022

Chelsea were also victorious.

3 points ! ✅ Focus on Saturday! 💪🏻💙 pic.twitter.com/dogXlXClyS — César Azpilicueta (@CesarAzpi) May 11, 2022

Three is the magic number. pic.twitter.com/4mwLhIkqT7 — Mason Mount (@masonmount_10) May 11, 2022

Jamie Vardy reached a milestone.

Jamie Vardy reached 150 league goals for #lcfc in style on Wednesday! 🐐 🔵 pic.twitter.com/9CrERN8Tzi — Leicester City (@LCFC) May 12, 2022

Manchester United hailed the Class of 92.

Boxing

Anthony Joshua was taking a dip.

Laps on tap 🏊🏾 pic.twitter.com/NeHYDGNMdD — Anthony Joshua (@anthonyjoshua) May 12, 2022

MMA

Conor McGregor was working up a sweat.

The Mac does it best. pic.twitter.com/IRjNRzSZce — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 12, 2022