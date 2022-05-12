EFL confirms VAR to be used for Championship play-off final at Wembley

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

EFL confirms VAR to be used for Championship play-off final at Wembley

By Press Association
May 12 2022, 6.15pm
VAR has been used in the Premier League since 2019 (Tess Derry/PA)
VAR has been used in the Premier League since 2019 (Tess Derry/PA)

The EFL has announced that VAR will be in operation in this month’s Sky Bet Championship play-off final at Wembley.

While “discussions are ongoing” about the system being used for the League One and Two play-off finals, the EFL has given it the green light for the first time on May 29 in this season’s Championship finale.

The use of video replays to help refereeing decisions was adopted by the Premier League in 2019 but has, until now, been overlooked by the EFL, which confirmed VAR will not be in use for the semi-finals.

“The EFL confirms that VAR will be used for the Sky Bet Championship play-off final at Wembley Stadium on Sunday 29 May (KO 4:30pm),” the EFL said in a statement on Twitter.

“Discussions remain ongoing regarding VAR being used in the Sky Bet League One (Saturday 21 May – KO 3pm) and League Two (Saturday 28 May – KO 4pm) play-off finals.”

Huddersfield take on Luton while Nottingham Forest go up against Sheffield United in a bid to reach the Championship showpiece.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier