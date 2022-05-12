England back Anthony Watson joining Leicester for 2022-23 season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
England back Anthony Watson joining Leicester for 2022-23 season

By Press Association
May 12 2022, 7.09pm
Anthony Watson will be a Leicester player next season (David Davies/PA)
Leicester have announced the signing of England and British and Irish Lions star Anthony Watson.

Amid a flurry of activity at the Tigers, they also confirmed fly-half Jimmy Gopperth’s arrival from Wasps for next season, while Chris Ashton and Richard Wigglesworth have agreed new contracts.

Watson has been sidelined since suffering a knee injury seven months ago, but he is thought to be closing in on a Bath return before the current campaign ends.

The wing or full-back joined Bath from London Irish nine years ago, made his England debut in 2014 and has gone on to win 51 caps.

Watson also toured New Zealand with the Lions in 2017 and South Africa last summer, making a total of five Test appearances.

“Anthony is a world-class player who has played at the highest levels of the game over a number of seasons,” Leicester head coach Steve Borthwick told Tigers’ official website.

“While he has reached great heights, he is incredibly keen to develop his game, remains ambitious and has a lot more he wants to achieve.

Anthony Watson
“I am fortunate to have worked with Anthony with the England team and on the British and Irish Lions tour in 2017, and have seen first-hand what a professional he is.

“It is very exciting to be adding a player and person of his calibre to what we are building at Leicester Tigers.”

Watson added: “I want to be successful, of course, but I also want to improve as a player.

“And Tigers is an environment where I believe I will be able to become the best player I can possibly be while, most importantly, being a part and contributing to the team being the best it can be.

“Having worked with him before, I know how Steve goes about his business, and the opportunity to work with him, his coaching team and this group at Leicester Tigers is an exciting one.”

Joining Watson and Gopperth as Leicester newcomers will be London Irish pair Phil Cokanasiga and Olly Cracknell, plus Ireland international prop James Cronin from Biarritz.

Ashton, meanwhile, won the last of his 44 England caps in February 2019.

The 35-year-old joined Tigers on a short-term contract earlier this season, and his hat-trick against Bristol last month saw him become the Premiership’s all-time top try scorer.

Leicester Tigers v Bristol – Gallagher Premiership – Mattioli Woods Welford Road Stadium
Chris Ashton (right) in try-scoring action for Leicester (Mike Egerton/PA)

Wigglesworth, who is nearing his 39th birthday, will continue a dual role of player and attack coach at Leicester.

On recruiting vastly-experienced New Zealander Gopperth, Borthwick said: “Jimmy has shown for a number of years in some of the world’s most competitive and tough environments that he is a world-class player.

“A prolific points-scorer capable of playing in various positions, he not only adds valuable depth to our squad, but an incredible amount of experience and knowledge.”

