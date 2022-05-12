Philippe Coutinho completes £17million move to Aston Villa

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Philippe Coutinho completes £17million move to Aston Villa

By Press Association
May 12 2022, 8.07pm
Philippe Coutinho has made 16 appearances for Aston Villa, scoring four times (Nick Potts/PA)
Philippe Coutinho has completed a permanent switch to Aston Villa from Barcelona in a deal the LaLiga giants announced was worth 20million euros (£17m).

Coutinho arrived at Villa Park in January for a loan stint after being deemed surplus to requirements at Barcelona, who confirmed the ex-Liverpool playmaker’s move includes a 50 per cent sell-on clause.

The Brazilian scored four times and contributed three assists in his first six matches at Villa and, although none of those have been in his last eight games, the club were determined to keep hold of him.

Villa head coach Steven Gerrard revealed last weekend that he was eager to sign a player he captained at Liverpool permanently and the 29-year-old has put pen to paper on a deal that runs until 2026.

“This is a brilliant signing for Aston Villa,” Gerrard said on the club’s website. “Phil is a model professional and his impact on the group has been very clear since he joined in January.

“With the way he conducts himself on and off the pitch, he’s also a valuable role model for our younger players who can only benefit from his experience.

“As we look to build towards next season, it is incredible to work at a club that executes its business so decisively and smoothly.”

Villa boss Steven Gerrard, left, captained Philippe Coutinho at Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)
Coutinho joined Barcelona from Liverpool in 2018 in a deal worth £146million but, despite helping the Spanish club to two league titles, he spent the 2019-20 season on loan at Bayern Munich.

Only in flashes did he show the form that made him such a hot property on Merseyside, scoring 26 goals in 106 appearances for the Catalan club.

Coutinho, who has been capped 67 times by Brazil and was part of the side that won the 2019 Copa America, has made 16 appearances in the second half of this season for Villa.

