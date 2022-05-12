Ricki Lamie hints at Motherwell stay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Ricki Lamie hints at Motherwell stay

By Press Association
May 12 2022, 10.31pm
Ricki Lamie has proved to be a key player for Motherwell (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Motherwell defender Ricki Lamie has opened the door to a Fir Park stay after scoring another crucial goal for the club.

Lamie signed a pre-contract with Dundee in January but their relegation means the deal can be ripped up.

The centre-back hit the winner against Hearts on Wednesday to secure Motherwell’s place in the Europa Conference League, having earlier scored the goal that took them into the top six.

Motherwell are keen to keep him, having initially offered him a contract in December, and Lamie wants to get his future sorted soon after Motherwell’s final cinch Premiership game against Celtic.

“I have spoken to the club and I have really enjoyed my time here and we will just need to wait and see how it all pans out,” he said.

“It’s been well documented the stuff in the contract. So we will take it from there. I have just tried to put that to the side and let the people who deal with that stuff deal with it.

“I will be put in a position in the next week or two and see what happens.

“It’s a nice feeling to be wanted, but I feel that here as well, which is a really good position to be in. There will be decisions to be made in the next week or two.”

Lamie was in and out of the team under Graham Alexander before making himself an established starter in the second half of the season.

“I thought I started the season really well, I scored and got a couple of assists in the League Cup and started the league season really well,” he said.

“We have had a really competitive squad, but you always need to back yourself at this level. When you are a professional, training every day and doing all the right things, which I think I do, then you need to go and take your opportunity.

“I was frustrated at times this season. When I have been in the team, I just want to contribute. It’s amazing to pop up with two massive goals and I have been pleased with my performances as well.”

European football was a major attraction for Lamie in joining Well and his first experience was hindered by Covid restrictions.

“Unfortunately we only got the one European trip with two Irish ties, so it wasn’t far afield,” he said. “But we went over to Israel and it was a disappointing one, but it gives you a wee taste for it.

“That was a massive part in me coming to the club. It’s really attractive, You don’t get many opportunities as a Scottish player to play in Europe.”

