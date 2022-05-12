Ricki Lamie hints at Motherwell stay

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Motherwell defender Ricki Lamie has opened the door to a Fir Park stay after scoring another crucial goal for the club.

Lamie signed a pre-contract with Dundee in January but their relegation means the deal can be ripped up.

The centre-back hit the winner against Hearts on Wednesday to secure Motherwell’s place in the Europa Conference League, having earlier scored the goal that took them into the top six.

Motherwell are keen to keep him, having initially offered him a contract in December, and Lamie wants to get his future sorted soon after Motherwell’s final cinch Premiership game against Celtic.

“I have spoken to the club and I have really enjoyed my time here and we will just need to wait and see how it all pans out,” he said.

“It’s been well documented the stuff in the contract. So we will take it from there. I have just tried to put that to the side and let the people who deal with that stuff deal with it.

“I will be put in a position in the next week or two and see what happens.

“It’s a nice feeling to be wanted, but I feel that here as well, which is a really good position to be in. There will be decisions to be made in the next week or two.”

Lamie was in and out of the team under Graham Alexander before making himself an established starter in the second half of the season.

“I thought I started the season really well, I scored and got a couple of assists in the League Cup and started the league season really well,” he said.

“We have had a really competitive squad, but you always need to back yourself at this level. When you are a professional, training every day and doing all the right things, which I think I do, then you need to go and take your opportunity.

“I was frustrated at times this season. When I have been in the team, I just want to contribute. It’s amazing to pop up with two massive goals and I have been pleased with my performances as well.”

European football was a major attraction for Lamie in joining Well and his first experience was hindered by Covid restrictions.

“Unfortunately we only got the one European trip with two Irish ties, so it wasn’t far afield,” he said. “But we went over to Israel and it was a disappointing one, but it gives you a wee taste for it.

“That was a massive part in me coming to the club. It’s really attractive, You don’t get many opportunities as a Scottish player to play in Europe.”