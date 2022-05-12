Michael Smith targets cup final spot for Hearts after overcoming back injury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Michael Smith targets cup final spot for Hearts after overcoming back injury

By Press Association
May 12 2022, 10.31pm
Hearts defender Michael Smith is back in action (PA)
Michael Smith feared he would never play football again three months ago but the Hearts defender is now targeting a place in their Scottish Cup final team.

The Northern Ireland international made his first appearance in three months when he came off the bench at Motherwell on Wednesday after recovering from a back problem.

Smith is now set to face Rangers in the league on Saturday to continue his comeback ahead of a Hampden rematch seven days later.

When asked if he feared the cup final might have been beyond him, the 33-year-old said: “I had doubts beyond that, I thought maybe I might not even play again.

“It was a frustrating injury. I trained on Friday and went to take my son to a trampoline park. I tried to stand up afterwards but my legs were just in agony. I could hardly walk. My son was like ‘what’s up with you?’ and I said ‘I’m near dead here’.

“I’ve had back problems for about 10 years now and eventually it caught up with me and it gave way.

“I got a scan and one of the discs had exploded into the nerve canal. It was just a mess in there.

“It was close to having to have an operation which would have kept me out for longer. Thankfully, I recovered well.”

Smith added: “It’s been tough. It was a weird injury because I couldn’t do anything about it in the gym, it was just about trying to recover.

“I finally got the green light from the specialist to start playing again so that was nice. I can now look forward to the final.”

