On this day in 2018: Mohamed Salah sets Premier League goalscoring record

By Press Association
May 13 2022, 6.01am
Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring his 32nd Premier League goal of 2017-18, a new best haul by a player in a 38-match season (Dave Thompson/PA).
Mohamed Salah set a new Premier League goalscoring record on this day in 2018 as he netted his 32nd of the season in Liverpool’s 4-0 win against Brighton.

The Egyptian forward’s first-half strike in the final-day contest at Anfield took him to a new best haul by a player in a 38-match campaign as he moved past Alan Shearer, Cristiano Ronaldo and Luis Suarez.

It was a 44th goal in all competitions that campaign for Salah, who had joined Liverpool from Roma the previous summer and gone on to be named the Premier League, PFA and FWA player of the year.

Salah with the Golden Boot award (Dave Thompson/PA).
The then 25-year-old, having finished with two more goals than Harry Kane in the race for the Golden Boot, said afterwards the accolade was “very special” and he was “very proud”.

And when asked about the record, former Chelsea man Salah said: “It was always in my mind to succeed in England. I’ve had a great season. It was special to break the record here (at Anfield).”

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp described Salah’s achievement as “absolutely fantastic”, adding: “I think especially the last few weeks were really difficult.

“We all can imagine how it would be if everybody tells you every day how brilliant you are, and not only says you are brilliant but gives you an Oscar, an award for this and an award for that. I think he got an award for getting out of the car without an accident!

“It is really difficult to stay focused, and he is focused.

“He played this season, which is outstanding, but he is young enough and has enough potential to improve still. So he has still work to do and I am really happy about that.

“But what he is in his mind is a real goal-getter and that is cool.”

Salah was congratulated by Shearer, who wrote on Twitter: “Congratulations @MoSalah on the new goal-scoring record. I enjoyed it while it lasted!”

