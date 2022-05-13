Football rumours: Pep Guardiola opts against summer extension at Manchester City

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Football rumours: Pep Guardiola opts against summer extension at Manchester City

By Press Association
May 13 2022, 7.21am
Pep Guardiola has led City to the verge of another title (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Pep Guardiola has led City to the verge of another title (Bradley Collyer/PA)

What the papers say

Pep Guardiola will not sign an extension to his contract as manager of Manchester City this summer, instead choosing to stay until its current end date in 2023, according to the Manchester Evening News.

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin is a priority target for Newcastle this summer, the Daily Telegraph reports. According to the paper the Magpies have long held an interest in the player, but the 25-year-old is also wanted by Arsenal.

Kalvin Phillips
Kalvin Phillips is a reported target for West Ham (John Walton/PA)

West Ham manager David Moyes is making a move for Leeds midfielder Kalvin Phillips, according to the Sun, looking to unite the 26-year-old with his England colleague Declan Rice.

Manchester United are keeping their eye on Barcelona midfielder Frenkie De Jong, according to the Daily Mail. But the Spanish giants have placed a hefty £70million fee on the 25-year-old.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Paul Pogba: Spanish outlet Fichajes reports Bayern Munich are now in the hunt for Manchester United’s 29-year-old France midfielder, who is already being considered by Manchester City, Juventus, Paris St Germain and Real Madrid.

Romelu Lukaku
Romelu Lukaku has struggled at Chelsea this season (Martin Rickett/PA)

Romelu Lukaku: The 29-year-old Belgium striker is keen to stay at Chelsea despite his indifferent form since joining last summer from Inter Milan, according to Give Me Sport.

