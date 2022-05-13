Crystal Palace teenager Jesurun Rak-Sakyi hails Patrick Vieira’s trust in youth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Crystal Palace teenager Jesurun Rak-Sakyi hails Patrick Vieira’s trust in youth

By Press Association
May 13 2022, 9.03am
Jesurun Rak-Sakyi scored 16 goals for Crystal Palace’s Under-23s this season (Ashley Western/PA)
Crystal Palace attacker Jesurun Rak-Sakyi has talked up the trust Patrick Vieira has in the club’s youth and revealed his determination to impress the Eagles boss before the season ends later this month.

The teenager helped the Under-23s’ end their Premier League 2 campaign on a high on Monday with a hat-trick in a 3-1 win over Derby at Selhurst Park to secure a fifth-place finish.

A day later Rak-Sakyi, who has scored 16 goals in all competitions this term, was recognised at the club’s end-of-season awards night with Player of the Year for Paddy McCarthy’s side.

It has been a campaign to remember for the 19-year-old, who made his Palace first-team debut with a late substitute appearance at Chelsea on the opening day and has since earned numerous call-ups to England’s Under-20 squad.

“He’s a great manager,” Rak-Sakyi said of Vieira.

“I would say that he really trusts the youth. It just shows that if we work hard and we just put in the work in training and games then there are opportunities here.

“I have just got to work hard, keep training hard and hopefully I will get more minutes.”

Vieira revealed after Saturday’s 1-0 win over Watford some of McCarthy’s Under-23s would train with the first team from Wednesday until the end of the season on May 22.

Rak-Sakyi has consistently been in and around the senior set-up and made the matchday squad on seven occasions.

There is every chance the wide forward, who played the final 13 minutes at Stamford Bridge in August, could earn more game-time under Vieira over the next 10 days in the clashes with Aston Villa, Everton and Manchester United.

On his debut at Chelsea, Rak-Sakyi added: “It was crazy. I didn’t really expect to be coming on, but when I did I was ready. I was just happy for every minute that I was on the pitch for.

“The fans are amazing. Even when I stepped on the pitch for the first time, they have been backing me all the way through and the fans play a really big part, so I am very thankful for them.

“It’s been a great season. The club have been supporting me since I joined (in 2019) and I have just felt at home.”

Rak-Sakyi reserved praise for two players in Vieira’s squad for making him feel extra comfortable in the first team.

“All of them have been really great,” he said. “But I would say that Jairo (Riedewald) and Ebs (Eze) have been really looking after me a lot.

“Jairo is a great player. I don’t think a lot of people realise the hard work that he puts in during training. For him to look after all the young boys who come up just shows what a cool guy he is.”

