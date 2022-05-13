Calm Eddie Howe says he was always confident Newcastle could survive

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Calm Eddie Howe says he was always confident Newcastle could survive

By Press Association
May 13 2022, 9.03am
Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe has steered the club to Premier League safety despite winning none of its first 14 games (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe has steered the club to Premier League safety despite winning none of its first 14 games (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Eddie Howe has insisted he never doubted Newcastle could dig themselves out of the relegation mire after taking on the challenge of securing the stricken club’s Premier League status.

The Magpies were five points adrift of safety when Howe replaced Steve Bruce at the helm in November last year, and in severe danger of slipping out of the top flight for the third time in 13 years.

However, a little more than six months on, they are mathematically safe having become the first side in Premier League history to stay up after winning none of its first 14 games.

Asked if, despite his calm exterior, he had ever doubted they would do so, head coach Howe said with a smile: “You don’t see what goes on behind the scenes.”

He added: “I was always very calm – that’s my personality. If there’s a problem, then I’ll try to go away and fix it and work to find solutions, not really panicking or reacting adversely.

“I’m very much a thinker, so I was very calm and I always believed. I always believed in the players – and that was regardless of the transfer window – I always believed that we could stay in the division.

“I said that many times and I don’t say it if I don’t believe it. I believe you can do special things on the training ground with players, you can improve players to a level that they don’t think they’re capable of.

“I still feel we have a long way to go in that respect, but the training ground work is what I love and that’s what we’ll really be focusing on for pre-season.”

The Magpies’ fate was confirmed with two games to spare when Leeds lost to Chelsea on Wednesday evening, meaning Monday night’s clash with Arsenal at St James’ Park will by watched by a buoyant home crowd which has played a significant part in the club’s redemption.

Howe said: “The biggest compliment I can pay the supporters is that they stuck with us through that difficult period where we weren’t winning and the expectation was we were running out of chances to win and then our Premier League survival was almost slipping away.

“But the unity was there and that definitely helped us when we sparked our form upwards. Then the crowd took off and they have been pivotal in our success.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier