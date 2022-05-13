I’ve got family I didn’t even know – Ryan Kent inundated with ticket requests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
I’ve got family I didn’t even know – Ryan Kent inundated with ticket requests

By Press Association
May 13 2022, 9.05am Updated: May 13 2022, 9.57am
Ryan Kent is a key man for Rangers (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Ryan Kent is a key man for Rangers (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Ryan Kent has been caught in the ticket scramble for Seville as Rangers prepare for the Europa League final against Eintracht Frankfurt next Wednesday.

Tens of thousands of Rangers fans will travel to Spain for the Light Blues’ first European final in 14 years although Giovanni Van Bronckhorst’s side have only been allocated 9,500 tickets for the 43,000-capacity Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan stadium.

Winger Kent, 25, will realise an ambition by playing in the final but before that he has to cope with ticket requests although he admits the players got “quite a few”.

Ryan Kent is heading for a European final
Ryan Kent is heading for a European final (Andrew Milligan/PA)

He said: “I’ve got family I didn’t even know I had asking for tickets. It’s great for everybody’s family to be involved in something like this.

“It’s incredible for everyone associated with the football club.

“On a personal level it’s something I’ve always strived for in my career, to try and get to the top of European football and it’s an opportunity I’ll be relishing.

“Without a doubt it’s the biggest game of our careers. I don’t think we’ll let the occasion get the better of us.

“We’ll go into the game with the same mindset as we’ve had throughout the competition.

“We’ve come up against some top-class opposition and nothing changes going into the final.

“We’re confident, we’ve been confident throughout the whole tournament. Without being naive we are going in there to win, that’s for sure, but we won’t get ahead of ourselves.”

Rangers reached the last 16 of the competition in the previous two seasons under Steven Gerrard but have gone all the way under Dutch boss Van Bronckhorst.

Kent believes the European runs in recent campaigns have been helped by the absence of expectation which has now changed as they ready themselves to take on the third Bundesliga club in this campaign after beating Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig.

He said: “I think in previous years there has probably been less expectation in these games.

“I don’t think anyone going into this season would have expected Rangers to reach the final of this competition.

“It’s a platform where we can really showcase ourselves under less pressure.

“All that changes now going into the final. Everybody is expecting us to go and win, ourselves included.”

Kent explained why the cameras caught him in reflective mode at the end of the thrilling 3-1 semi-final win over Leipzig at Ibrox where it was confirmed the Light Blues were on their way to Spain.

The former England Under-20 player, who joined Rangers first on a loan deal from Liverpool in 2018 before making the deal permanent the following season, said: “Probably just overjoyed with all sorts of emotions.

“This has been a journey this team has been on for four years since we beat Ufa to get into the competition.

“That journey has been a beautiful struggle as I have mentioned before, each year we’ve wanted to progress further than the previous year and we’ve managed to do that by getting to the final. I was just overjoyed.”

