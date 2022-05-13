Sheff Utd boss Paul Heckingbottom: Season means nothing if we’re not promoted

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sheff Utd boss Paul Heckingbottom: Season means nothing if we’re not promoted

By Press Association
May 13 2022, 11.17am
Paul Heckingbottom is hoping to lead Sheffield United straight back to the Premier League (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom insists his achievement this season will count for nothing unless the club win Premier League promotion.

The Blades are on course to bounce straight back to the top flight and face Nottingham Forest in the first leg of their play-off semi-final at Bramall Lane on Saturday.

The South Yorkshire club were way off the pace when Heckingbottom replaced Slavisa Jokanovic in November, 16th in the Championship table and eight points adrift of the top six.

Heckingbottom, 44, said: “No-one remembers who has finished fifth but they’ll remember us if we go up.

“So it’s pointless reflecting on the season. We reflect game-to-game, week-on-week, day-by-day in training – how we affect players and staff because you want to keep on improving, of course you do, that’s your job.

“But not on the rise in the league because it’s irrelevant. The most important thing is these three games.

“We’ve got to get through two real tough ones first, the nitty-gritty end and you need big moments, whether that’s from players, big decisions, that little moment, the roll of the ball going your way.

“You take anything you can to get in that final in two weeks’ time.”

Bramall Lane has been transformed into a fortress under Heckingbottom as the Blades have lost just once in 14 home games since he took on the permanent job.

They sealed a top-six finish last week with a 4-0 home win against Fulham and on-loan Wolves midfielder Morgan Gibbs White said the Bramall Lane atmosphere that day had been the best he had played in during his career.

Former Barnsley, Leeds and Hibernian boss Heckingbottom added: “I keep saying how important the fans are. We play for the fans. They’re going to be here long after we are.

“Morgan picking that out, yeah, I think he’ll change his mind after this weekend. I think it will be even better and we’ll do all we can to encourage that.

“Come and watch the lads warm up, let them feel the difference in the game and enjoy the atmosphere of the play-offs, enjoy the tension that they bring because they don’t always come about.

“To be in it like we are, it is an achievement but we want something a bit more as well.”

