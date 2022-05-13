Malky Mackay urges Staggies to sign off on high note against Dundee United

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Malky Mackay urges Staggies to sign off on high note against Dundee United

By Press Association
May 13 2022, 11.35am
Malky Mackay wants Ross County to finish with a flourish (Robert Perry/PA)
Malky Mackay wants Ross County to finish the cinch Premiership season on a high at home to Dundee United on Saturday.

The Staggies boss was disappointed that the 4-1 midweek defeat against Rangers at Ibrox meant the Dingwall club would finish sixth in the table without the prospect of Europa Conference League football next season.

However, Mackay wants to leave the County supporters with positive memories as they draw the curtain on the 2021-22 campaign and hinted that there could be a few young faces on show.

He said: “It’s our final home game for our fans and team and we want to make sure we do the club proud to the last day.

“We will have a look at and see who merits a game on the day in terms of maybe a couple of younger ones being involved, getting them in a strip in front of our fans and getting them into a Premiership game because it is important for the future of the club that we do that.

“We are looking forward to it, we are back home in front of our fans and they have been great all season and I want to make sure they see progress on the pitch in the last day as well.”

