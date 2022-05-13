A closer look at the battle for survival in the Premier League

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
A closer look at the battle for survival in the Premier League

By Press Association
May 13 2022, 11.59am

The scramble for Premier League survival appears to be a three-horse race between Leeds, Burnley and Everton after the latest round of fixtures.

Watford and Norwich will play in the Sky Bet Championship next season and the final relegation place could all but be decided on Sunday if Leeds lose at home to Brighton and other results go against them.

Here, the PA news agency looks at four clubs who are not yet mathematically safe.

Southampton


Position: 15th P: 36 Pts: 40 GD: -20

Remaining games: Liverpool (h), Leicester (a)

Form: WLDLL

Southampton are realistically safe having reached the 40-point mark as they have a vastly-superior goal difference to third-bottom Leeds, who would join them on 40 points if they win their last two matches. A return of just five points from the last 30 on offer has left the Saints looking anxiously over their shoulder. They face title-chasing Liverpool three days after the Reds’ FA Cup final clash with Chelsea on Saturday, and then head for Leicester on the final day knowing events elsewhere in the meantime could end any lingering fears.

Everton

Under manager manager Frank Lampard, Everton have given themselves a fighting chance of avoiding the drop
Under manager Frank Lampard, Everton have given themselves a fighting chance of avoiding the drop (Nick Potts/PA)

Position: 16th P: 35 Pts: 36 GD: -19

Remaining games: Brentford (h), Crystal Palace (h), Arsenal (a)

Form: DLWWD

Frank Lampard’s men looked to be in serious trouble as they approached a difficult run of fixtures a month ago, but wins over Manchester United, Chelsea and Leicester signalled a return to form and piled the pressure on the teams around them before securing another point in a goalless draw at Watford in midweek. They remain in the thick of the battle, but have given themselves a fighting chance and still have a game in hand on Leeds.

Burnley

Position: 17th P: 35 Pts: 34 GD: -17

Remaining games: Tottenham (a), Aston Villa (a), Newcastle (h)

Form: DWWWL

Sean Dyche’s departure last month came as a surprise to many, but interim boss Mike Jackson presided over a draw and three victories in his first four games before Saturday’s 3-1 home defeat by Aston Villa. Currently outside the bottom three only by virtue of goal difference – and that advantage over Leeds could yet prove invaluable – they travel to top-four hopefuls Tottenham and top-10-chasing Aston Villa in their next two fixtures before Newcastle head for Turf Moor.

Leeds

Leeds manager Jesse Marsch faces a battle to keep the club up
Leeds boss Jesse Marsch faces a battle to keep the club up (Danny Lawson/PA)

Position: 18th P: 36 Pts: 34 GD: -38

Remaining games: Brighton (h), Brentford (a)

Form: WDLLL

Leeds’ two-year stay in the top flight could be all but over if they lose to Brighton at Elland Road on Sunday due to their -38 goal difference, if other results go against them. Recent wins under Jesse Marsch against Norwich, Wolves and Watford following Marcelo Bielsa’s departure appeared to lift them out of trouble, but the situation has taken a decidedly bleak turn since. Sunday’s 2-1 loss at Arsenal, during which Luke Ayling was sent off, saw them slip into the relegation zone for the first time since October and alarm bells rang louder still after Wednesday night’s 3-0 home defeat to Chelsea when they shot themselves in the foot again with another first-half dismissal, this time for Dan James.

